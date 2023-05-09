This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast features an interview with Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and former Montana State defensive back Ty Okada about Okada signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Before playing that interview at the 19:13 mark, Flores talks about Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright getting cited for a DUI, provides an update on former MSU linebacker Callahan O'Reilly's pro hopes (4:00), discusses some MSU and Montana Grizzly football transfer portal news (9:36) and touches on some recent MSU basketball news (15:02).