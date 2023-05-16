On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores talks about the legal issues surrounding Montana State's football team and touches on some other MSU and University of Montana sports news (13:43). Then Flores chats with former UM linebacker and Kalispell native Patrick O'Connell about signing with the Seattle Seahawks, his favorite NFL team (18:53).
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Montana's Patrick O'Connell discusses signing with favorite NFL team
His whole life Patrick O'Connell has pulled for the Seattle Seahawks. Now the former Grizzly star will play for the team.