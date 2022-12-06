On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the many storylines surrounding the Montana and Montana State football teams.
Flores and Semb discuss UM's 49-26 loss at North Dakota State in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs (0:55), evaluate the Grizzlies' season as a whole (9:08), talk about Montana State's 33-25 playoff win over Weber State (20:19), honor late MSU legend Sonny Holland (29:04) and touch on the return of Bobcats defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza from a one-game suspension (30:45). The episode ends with an NFL-themed Prediction of the Week (32:53).
