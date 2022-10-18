On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk about arguably the biggest stretch of the football season for Montana and Montana State.
Flores and Semb look back at UM's first loss of the season, 30-23 to Idaho (1:05), and MSU's 37-14 win at Northern Colorado (11:24), including injury updates and other storylines surrounding Montana's Big Sky Conference teams. Then they preview the Bobcats' upcoming top-five matchup with Weber State (23:20) and the Grizzlies' top-seven battle with Sacramento State (25:51). The episode concludes with the "Prediction of the Week" segment (30:33).
