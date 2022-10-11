On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb mainly talk about Montana State's quarterback situation and Montana's big game coming off a bye.

The episode starts with a discussion of MSU's 37-6 homecoming win over Idaho State (0:53) before diving into MSU's QB "controversy" involving Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott (4:08). Flores and Semb then preview Montana's "Battle for the Little Brown Stein" game against Idaho (21:23), and they conclude the episode with the debut of the "Prediction of the Week" segment (30:40).

