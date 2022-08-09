On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola dive into some of the biggest storylines surrounding Montana and Montana State as their fall football camps begin.

The episode explores some of the biggest question marks for the top-four nationally ranked Football Championship Subdivision teams: at quarterback, running back, offensive line and more. 

Editor's note: This episode was recorded on Monday night.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

 

Tags

Load comments