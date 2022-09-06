406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola spend most of this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast talking about Saturday's season openers for the Montana and Montana State football teams.
They break down the positives and negatives from UM's 47-0 win over Northwestern State and MSU's 40-17 victory over McNeese State, provide a legacy number update and talk about MSU's unique pregame runout.
Flores and Gogola also briefly preview this week's games — South Dakota at UM and Morehead State at MSU — and mention the former Bobcats and Grizzlies on NFL rosters/practice squads.
