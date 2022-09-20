On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about the latest chapters of the Montana and Montana State football seasons.

Flores and Gogola discuss Montana's 49-14 win at Indiana State, Montana State's 68-28 loss to Oregon State and the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' upcoming Big Sky Conference openers. They end the episode with some updates on MSU cross country, MSU and UM volleyball and UM soccer.

