This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly features an interview with Emily Maughan, a Seeley-Swan senior who has signed with the University of Montana to continue her track and field career.

406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores talks to Maughan (beginning at the 8:58 mark) about her back-to-back Class C state long jump titles, becoming a Grizzly, the serious health issues she's dealt with throughout high school and more.

Flores opens the episode with some thoughts on Duncan Hamilton and the other Montana State track athletes who qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.