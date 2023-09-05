This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast looks back at the Montana and Montana State football teams' season openers and looks ahead to Week 2.
406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores talks about Montana State's dominant win over Utah Tech in the Bobcats' Gold Rush game and previews MSU's highly anticipated rematch with defending FCS champion South Dakota State. Then, Flores talks with Missoulian/406 Sports UM beat writer Frank Gogola Montana's up-and-down victory over Butler and the Grizzlies' upcoming game at Utah Tech (16:10).