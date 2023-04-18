This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast was recorded one day after Montana State hired Matt Logie to be its head men's basketball coach .

406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens the episode with some thoughts on recent news regarding Bobcat football (1:50) and Montana Grizzlies football and basketball (5:28). Then, he talks with Bozeman Daily Chronicle sports editor/MSU basketball beat writer Parker Cotton about Logie and the many Bobcats who have entered the transfer portal (8:25).