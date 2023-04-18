This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast was recorded one day after Montana State hired Matt Logie to be its head men's basketball coach.
406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens the episode with some thoughts on recent news regarding Bobcat football (1:50) and Montana Grizzlies football and basketball (5:28). Then, he talks with Bozeman Daily Chronicle sports editor/MSU basketball beat writer Parker Cotton about Logie and the many Bobcats who have entered the transfer portal (8:25).