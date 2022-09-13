On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola recap Week 2 and preview Week 3 for the Montana and Montana State football teams.

Flores and Gogola discuss MSU's dominant, injury-marred home win over Morehead State, talk about UM's suffocating home win over South Dakota and provide some information about the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' road games this Saturday: MSU at Oregon State, UM at Indiana State. They also touch on a few other Cat- and Griz-related topics.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tags

Load comments