On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams.

The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference standings coming off their bye.

On the podcast, Flores and Semb discuss UM's 24-21 loss at Weber State (0:47), MSU's upcoming game at Northern Arizona (19:09) and UM's upcoming game against Cal Poly (29:23). The episode ends with the Prediction of the Week (33:33).

