On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams.
The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference standings coming off their bye.
On the podcast, Flores and Semb discuss UM's 24-21 loss at Weber State (0:47), MSU's upcoming game at Northern Arizona (19:09) and UM's upcoming game against Cal Poly (29:23). The episode ends with the Prediction of the Week (33:33).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.