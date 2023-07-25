This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast features a conversation between 406mtsports.com Montana State Bobcats beat writer Victor Flores and Montana Grizzlies beat writer Frank Gogola from the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane, Washington.
Flores and Gogola discuss their interviews with Big Sky coaches and players on Monday (1:52), the Big Sky preseason polls and all-conference selections (7:16), Montana State winning the 2022-23 Big Sky Presidents' Cup (21:05) and the 2023 Big Sky Hall of Fame inductees (22:03).