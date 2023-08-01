On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores runs down some MSU and Montana Grizzlies news, dives into the biggest MSU storylines entering 2023 fall camp (4:24) and plays his interview with MSU football commit Ryan Bowles (22:15).
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Montana State Bobcats fall camp storylines
