BOZEMAN — Montana State remained red hot Saturday with a 79-47 victory over Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference women's basketball at Worthington Arena.

It was promoted as a "Pack The Place In Pink" game to raise breast cancer awareness.

Martha Kuderer scored 15 points and Tori Martell came off the bench to add 14 as the Bobcats (15-6, 11-1) won their seventh straight game and tightened their grip on first place in the Big Sky standings.

Kuderer and Martell each hit four 3-pointers for MSU, which made 11 total shots from beyond the arc. Oliana Squires added 10 points and six assists.

Fallyn Freije contributed eight points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Bobcats outrebounded the Eagles 43-28. MSU also had 21 assists on 28 total field goals.

Bella Cravens' 18 points led Eastern Washington (2-19, 1-11). 

The Bobcats look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they travel to Idaho State on Thursday.

