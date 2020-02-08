BOZEMAN — Montana State remained red hot Saturday with a 79-47 victory over Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference women's basketball at Worthington Arena.
It was promoted as a "Pack The Place In Pink" game to raise breast cancer awareness.
Martha Kuderer scored 15 points and Tori Martell came off the bench to add 14 as the Bobcats (15-6, 11-1) won their seventh straight game and tightened their grip on first place in the Big Sky standings.
Kuderer and Martell each hit four 3-pointers for MSU, which made 11 total shots from beyond the arc. Oliana Squires added 10 points and six assists.
Fallyn Freije contributed eight points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Bobcats outrebounded the Eagles 43-28. MSU also had 21 assists on 28 total field goals.
Bella Cravens' 18 points led Eastern Washington (2-19, 1-11).
The Bobcats look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they travel to Idaho State on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.