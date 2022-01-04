BILLINGS — As athletic director at Montana State, Leon Costello has always had his eyes on the prize.
Hired at MSU in May of 2016, the Iowan and former South Dakota State subordinate inherited a department desperate to improve its athletic facilities and intent on continuing its upward trajectory on the gridiron.
During his introductory press conference, Costello issued this proclamation:
“We’re going to win, we’re going to win big, we’re going to win championships.”
But last January, the football program was at a crossroads.
Jeff Choate, the Bobcats’ coach for the previous four seasons, had departed for a high-profile and highly lucrative assistant coaching job at the University of Texas. Only a couple weeks prior, Choate had been passed over for the head job at Boise State and would remain in Bozeman for the foreseeable future.
Or so it seemed.
The sudden change thrust Costello and Co. into an unexpected coaching search that spanned nearly three weeks.
“Obviously with coach Choate making his decision, trying to find the right guy to take us to the next level gives you a little bit of pressure — if not a lot of pressure,” Costello said.
It was a delicate situation: MSU had to find a replacement to take what Choate and his staff had built, culminating in a semifinal playoff appearance in 2019, and push it over the top.
Enter Brent Vigen, previously Wyoming’s offensive coordinator and a longtime assistant at his alma mater of North Dakota State where he played a part in three of the Bison’s now eight FCS titles.
The perfect hire? It’s certainly paid off thus far.
Vigen has won 12 games — a record for a first-year MSU coach — and leads the Bobcats into their first national championship game in 37 years on Saturday in Frisco, Texas, against his old pals from NDSU.
Costello introduced Vigen as MSU’s football coach at a rally on Feb. 16 in Bozeman. One of the things Vigen told the gathering proved to be prophetic.
“I know the road map,” he said.
Costello had a road map of his own, and in 2021 two significant events occurred: MSU unveiled a new, 40,000 square-foot athletic complex at the northwest end of Bobcat Stadium. Then the football team won nine regular-season games, reeled off three consecutive playoff victories on the arms and legs of a freshman quarterback named Tommy Mellott and has arrived at the cusp of a long pined-for national title.
The past 12 months couldn’t have been much more of a whirlwind. And they probably couldn’t have worked out much better.
“Looking back over the last year, it’s something we hoped we could do, to find the coach and the leader that could put everything together to get us to Frisco, especially with the team that we had coming back, the senior leadership we had on this team and the coaches that were still here,” Costello said.
“And to do it in the same year in which we opened the new facility, to see it all come to fruition is really gratifying,” Costello said.
Costello admits he had hopeful anxiety that he could deliver on his promise for facilities enhancement, and he knows he can’t rest because a lot more still needs to be done. MSU’s strategic plan still calls for an indoor structure for football and other sports, as well further upgrades to Bobcat Stadium and Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
That anxiety was also present during the search for Choate’s replacement. Any athletic director will tell you that he or she is judged largely on the coaches they hire, fair or not.
Now that the Bobcats are bound for the FCS title game, a similar feeling is in the air.
“This year has felt so long in certain ways,” Costello said. “But then you lead up to this — going to the national championship for the first time in 37 years. There’s a lot of emotions and anxiety that go along with that as well.”
There’s only one thing left for the Bobcats to accomplish this season on the football field — take down mighty North Dakota State and plant its flag atop the FCS summit.
Costello noted the many people behind the scenes within the athletic department that have helped push MSU forward, but he also gives Vigen a large amount of credit for taking a team that was already poised for this moment to the brink of a championship.
“I’ve just been pleasantly surprised by his leadership and his mentorship of the assistant coaches and the student-athletes. And his poise. Nothing gets him too high, nothing gets him too low. He’s very even keel, and I think that’s such a great trait when you’re dealing with players that have such huge aspirations and are trying to win championships,” Costello said.
“A lot of things have been thrown at him as a first-time head coach, and the way he’s handled his business has been very impressive.
“I can’t wait to get down to Frisco and see if we can’t tie a bow on a storybook ending.”
Costello still has his eyes squarely on the prize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.