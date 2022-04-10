BOZEMAN — Through 25 rides at Montana State's Spring Rodeo #2, the bulls were undefeated. Then Montana State's Chase Runfola climbed on board.

"Staying focused," he said about the key to his 83-point ride, the first of successful ride of the weekend. "Focusing on the basics, that normally does the job."

That did the job for Runfola, a junior from Gainesville, New York, whose ride put him into the lead entering Sunday's short go of the MSU Spring Rodeo #2. Northwest College's Sterling Rogers scored a 73, the only two competitors to ride for eight seconds on Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Mike Nannini posted a steer wrestling run of 4.1 and Logan Beattie a 4.5 to stand one-two in the steer wrestling after the long go of rodeo #2. Hailey Garrison is tied for the lead in goat tying (7.0), and Alexis McDonald and Garrison stand one-two in the barrel racing.

The most pleased late Saturday, after breaking through with a successful bull ride, may be Runfola.

"It's pretty surreal to be here," he said.

