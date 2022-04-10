BOZEMAN — Through 25 rides at Montana State's Spring Rodeo #2, the bulls were undefeated. Then Montana State's Chase Runfola climbed on board.
"Staying focused," he said about the key to his 83-point ride, the first of successful ride of the weekend. "Focusing on the basics, that normally does the job."
That did the job for Runfola, a junior from Gainesville, New York, whose ride put him into the lead entering Sunday's short go of the MSU Spring Rodeo #2. Northwest College's Sterling Rogers scored a 73, the only two competitors to ride for eight seconds on Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Mike Nannini posted a steer wrestling run of 4.1 and Logan Beattie a 4.5 to stand one-two in the steer wrestling after the long go of rodeo #2. Hailey Garrison is tied for the lead in goat tying (7.0), and Alexis McDonald and Garrison stand one-two in the barrel racing.
The most pleased late Saturday, after breaking through with a successful bull ride, may be Runfola.
"It's pretty surreal to be here," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.