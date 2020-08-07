BOZEMAN – Jeff Choate had plenty to say Friday about college football for a national audience, but when it came to addressing Montana State fans the fifth-year head coach focused on the positive.
Choate, who gave a candid interview to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic in which he criticized the NCAA's "inaction" and “lack of leadership”, took to an MSU video to praise the athletic department’s work with Bozeman Health to combat COVID-19. He also said knowing Big Sky Conference football is moved to the spring once and for all at least gives his program a new starting point.
“Probably the most powerful thing that is happening right now is getting a little bit of closure on scheduling, allowing us to give these guys some normalcy,” said Choate, who sat on a stool flanked by athletic director Leon Costello and do-everything senior Troy Andersen in front of Lewis Kidd, Tucker Rovig and Daniel Hardy.
“I’m sure they’ve chuckled at the times we’ve said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this tomorrow’ and it changes the next day. And that’s really unsettling.”
Indeed it has been.
Kidd, a second-team all-Big Sky senior offensive lineman from Minneapolis, said his fourth summer with the program has felt almost like the first, thanks to all the challenges foisted by social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s kind of weird,” he said. “It’s almost like it’s brand new again. I feel like a freshman again, trying to navigate the situation and figure out what we’re doing, and what’s the next plan. It’s made it pretty difficult.”
Kidd said the toughest part has been the distancing necessary between teammates at a time when they’re generally the only students on campus and build close bonds unique to football.
“For me it’s like, the masks, wiping down equipment, whatever it is, that stuff I can handle it,” he said. “The toughest part for me is for sure not being able to spend this last time, for me, with my brothers and my teammates.”
Rovig, a junior starting quarterback from Meridian, Idaho, echoed the sentiment.
“This summer, we didn’t have a lot of opportunity to establish a lot of relationships,” he said. “I still have a lot of young guys I need to meet, Troy needs to meet. But the big thing too with this spring season is there’s a lot of clarity now for us student-athletes. It’s not going to be a season of doubtfulness and uncertainty in the near future. Now at least we know we’re playing a spring season.”
For Andersen, a senior All-American quarterback/linebacker/fullback from Dillon who was planning to redshirt this fall for health reasons, moving the season to spring means at least two things: The Bobcats get to play, and they get to do so in front of energized crowds instead of the empty or half-empty stadiums anticipated had they played this fall.
“Growing up in Montana, there’s nothing like it,” Andersen said of Bobcat Stadium on Saturday afternoons. “There’s nothing like running out of the Cat head. Without fans, it would’ve been different. So the new spring season is exciting knowing we’re going to have fans there. It gives us a great opportunity to go forward with a good season and have championships aspirations. It’s definitely frustrating, but now we have clarity going forward and it’s exciting.”
Of course, even spring football hinges on the state and country keeping the COVID-19 pandemic at bay. MSU President Waded Cruzado implored “the MSU community” to do its part, and both Costello and Hardy emphasized the same Friday.
Hardy and his three teammates on the video noted how meaningful sharing game days with the fans is to all of them. They want to ensure they have that opportunity in the spring.
“I feel like best way to make sure we can play in the spring and have the amazing environment we have here is to all follow the rules and guidelines set by the CDC or county or whatever it is – doing everything we can to get that amazing spring season we’re hoping for,” said Hardy, a senior linebacker from Beaverton, Oregon.
All the adjustments the program has been forced to make, leading up to this biggest adjustment of all?
“We can handle it,” Hardy said. “We will come out bigger, better and stronger.”
Wrapping up player sentiments from the video, Kidd had a message for MSU fans.
“Around this time every year you get the fans on the edge of their seat,” he said. “At the end of the day, just because we’re pushing them back doesn’t mean we’re not playing. We’re going to come out no matter whenever it is, we’re going to play and give it all we’ve got. So continue to let that anticipation build.”
