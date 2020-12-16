BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team signed 20 players in its 2021 recruiting class when the early signing period opened Wednesday.
The Bobcats inked nine in-state players, four from Idaho, two from Texas and Arizona, and one apiece from Wyoming, Nevada and Alberta.
Meet MSU's signees:
Cole Snyder, OL
6-6, 285, Calgary, Alberta (College: Vanier)
Player notes: Played club football while attending high school in his hometown of Calgary... attended and played football at College Vanier, a Montreal prep school, in the fall of 2020... his father and grandfather attended Montana State. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Cole has a bit of a Bobcat connection in his family. We sent BJ Robertson up to Canada a couple years ago with the idea of connecting with a couple of the junior football teams to see if we could get some kids to our camp so we can evaluate them. Cole came down, and he had more of a tight end body and maybe wasn’t physically ready at that point, but we thought that in another year he’ll be looking pretty good. Sure enough, a year later he’s 6-6, 285 or 290, and he’s going to be a great addition to provide depth and continue to build the length and size we want in the offensive front.” Parents: Lorne and Sherry. High School Coach: Peter Chryssomalis.
Eli Aby, S
6-1, 185, Laurel (Laurel)
Player notes: Earned Class A all-state honors at quarterback for Laurel in 2020... also earned all-conference honors... threw for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns, the second-highest season passing yards total in Locomotive history, and also picked off three passes as a safety... Aby helped lead the Locomotives to their first state title since 2002 this fall, scoring one touchdown and throwing for another in the state title game... also competes in basketball and track. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Eli, whose dad was a Bobcat coach and had a great playing career at Carroll College, attended our camps forever and popped onto our radar at our camp before his junior year. When you start looking at his film the thing that shows up immediately is his physicality, and the program comparison I come back to is Brayden Konkol in terms of the way he plays. He went from being primarily a defensive player before this season to being a two-way player and his team’s quarterback, He’s a great leader, a great winner, an excellent student, and a very physical player.” Parents: Bart and Abby. High School Coach: Mike Ludwig.
Junior Bergen, WR
5-11, 170, Billings (Senior)
Player notes: First-team all-state defensive back and honorable mention as an athlete as a senior, when he became his team’s primary quarterback... he earned all-state mention as a sophomore and junior, also, playing receiver and defensive back each season. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Junior Bergen is probably the most dynamic athlete in this class from the standpoint of his versatility. He played primarily defensive back and wide receiver as a junior. Billings Senior has been coming to our camp for a number of years so we got a chance to see him as a freshman, and year in and year out he got better and better and better. This year he moved to quarterback, a position he had never played in high school, and led Billings Senior to a semifinal appearance. That speaks volumes to the kind of leadership we love here at Montana State. I’m very excited about Junior. He’s a guy we worked hard to get and I feel like he’s an awesome fit for us.” Parents: Simon and Autumn. High School Coach: Chris Murdock.
Paul Brott, DL
6-3, 245, Billings (West)
Player notes: In his second year of high school football, his first as a starter, Brott earned Class AA first-team all-state honors as a defensive lineman in 2020... he also earned all-conference honors... two-year starter for the Billings West basketball squad. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “A Bobcat legacy, Paul is a guy who, talking to (his brothers) Wilson and Mitch over the years, they always told us they wanted to get him out for football. He was always a basketball player, but his junior year he went out (for football) and you could see he was just scratching the surface. Watching him this year I felt he was as good an interior defensive lineman not just as there was in the state but as good as we’ve recruited. He had an awesome senior year and was a big part of that run to the state championship game by Billings West. He was a big part of their success in basketball last year, too. He’s got an edge to him, he’s tough as nails, he’s super competitive, and he’s driven to make a name for himself. He doesn’t want to be known as Wilson and Mitch’s little brother, he’s pretty motivated to leave his own legacy here.” Parents: Curt and Gina. High School Coach: Rob Stanton.
Kade Cutler, ATH
6-0, 185, Phillipsburg (Flint Creek)
Player notes: Earned 8-Man West first-team all-state honors in 2020, and first team all-conference honors at quarterback and kick returner... was also conference MVP... helped lead the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op to state titles in 2018 and 2020, and was a reserve on the 2017 title team... competed in basketball and track. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Credit BJ Robertson, he started our 6- and 8-man camp, so Kade is a kid we’ve seen since his freshman year in high school. He showed up every year and all he did is impress the heck out of us with his determination, his toughness, his leadership, his work ethic. He’s a coach’s kid, he’s a winner. One of my really good friends from college is his dad, Mike Cutler, the Class C 8-Man Coach of the Year, and he coached Flint Creek to another state championship this year. I think Mike would be the first to say that it was probably less about his coaching and more about Kade’s playing. He’s exactly what we want a Bobcat football player to be - tough, smart, physical, committed.” Parents: Mike and Jody. High School Coach: Mike Cutler.
Neil Daily, OLB
6-3, 215, Billings (West)
Player notes: Class AA first-team All-State and all-conference in 2020, also earning all-state and all-conference honors as a junior... an accomplished track and field athlete, he helped lead his previous school, Missoula Sentinel, to a state title as a sophomore. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “This is a guy we had starred from early on, one of the first guys we offered in this class. We went through a really competitive recruiting process with him and we’re thrilled to have him. He’s a super versatile player. I think he could be an exceptional tight end in this league, he could be an excellent edge rusher, he could grow into the field end position. He played inside linebacker this year for the state runner-up team and was one of the best defensive players in the state without a doubt. He played every single down both ways and has tons and tons of athleticism. He’s an excellent track and field athlete as well as being a good basketball player. We feel like this guy has that combination of size and speed that is very hard to come by, and I feel fortunate to have him in our program.” Parents: Fritz and Lynn. High School Coach: Rob Stanton.
Kenneth Eiden IV, OLB
6-1, 230, Bozeman (Bozeman)
Player notes: Class AA first-team all-state at fullback and defensive end in 2020... 2019 Class AA Defensive MVP and also first-team all-state as a tight end... logged over 40 sacks in his Bozeman Hawks career... three-time academic all-state choice in football... Project Excel Gold Level letter winner three times for academic excellence and community service. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Kenneth is probably one of the most dominant players in AA going back to his sophomore year. He’s another legacy Bobcat, his father Ken played for the Cats in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, and he’s a guy who I think will have a tremendous carer here. He is explosive and violent coming off the edge. When I look at the edge players we lose on defense after next year, Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy and Amandre Williams, to look at some of the players coming up through the ranks in our program and the guys in this class, that is pretty exciting ” Parents: Ken and Holly. High School Coach: Levi Wesche.
Luke Fedyk, ILB
6-1, 200, Bozeman (Bozeman)
Player notes: A two-year starter at Bozeman High, earning second-team all-state and first-team all-conference honors as a junior... also earned first-place honors in business growth competition at the state DECA meet twice, and qualified for national DECA competition twice. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Luke is a kid who, it didn’t matter if it was an individual camp or a team camp, I don’t think he missed a camp in my time here. At first he showed up as a wide receiver and he impressed us to the point we said, ‘He might be the best wide receiver here.’ Then he moves to linebacker, and we’re saying, ‘He might be one of the best linebackers here.’ He took the coaching so well, he has a tremendous work eithic, he shows toughness. He converted to the defensive end opposite Kenny Eiden this year for the Bozeman Hawks, a selfless move on his part, probably not his natural position, but it’s what the team needed so he did it. We feel he’ll play inside linebacker for us as he continues to grow and mature, and I’m excited to have another Bozeman Hawk in the program.” Parents: Ted and Tara. High School Coach: Levi Wesche.
Jace Fitzgerald, OLB
6-2, 210, Dillon (Beaverhead County)
Player notes: First-team Class A West all-state choice in 2020, as well as 2018... all-conference as a sophomore, junior and senior... caught 54 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018, caught 15 passes for 155 yards as a junior in 2019 when an injury cut his season short... an academic all-state choice, National Honor Society member, and member of Youth Connections and FCCLA. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “We really like this Beaverhead County connection, and Jace is another in that line of tough, smart kids from Beaverhead County High School. He’s obviously RJ’s brother, his dad was a great player at the University of Montana, and he’s just an awesome kid. He always has a smile on his face, and he’s a totally different kind of athlete than RJ. Jace is 6-2-plus, long, rangy, athletic, could end up playing a number of different spots for us. He stands out as another guy who played quarterback this year and led his team to a really successful season. I could see him playing safety, I could see him playing outside linebacker, inside linebacker, slot tight end. He’s another really smart kid who we’re excited to have in our program.” Parents: Greg and Keeley. High School Coach: Zach McRae.
Elijah Reynolds, TE
6-4, 245, Red Lodge (Red Lodge)
Player notes: Earned Class B first-team all-state honors in 2019 and 2020, and first team all-conference honors at tight end and defensive line both seasons. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Elijah was the first guy to commit in this class, and I don’t want to too much on him but my program comparison is not someone in our program, it’s Will Dissly, Obviously I recruited Will to the University of Washington, and Elijah’s high school film actually reminds me of Will’s. He is a big, powerful, twitchy guy, and those three things don’t always come in the same package. He’s a tremendous kid, super smart, a great leader. He’s someone who was driving other kids in the state to jump in and be Bobcats. He was probably our best in-state recruiting other than BJ (Robertson). He’s motivated to do well here, and he’s someone who will fit in with Ryan Lonergan as kind of the next guy in line to be a really talented tight end here. But, if you ask our defensive guys they think he can play some other positions, too, so there may be some arm wrestling matches going on.” Parents: Wade and Kelly. High School Coach: John Fitzgerald.
Sean Austin, QB
6-2, 185, Kuna, Idaho (Kuna)
Player notes: Earned first-team all-conference honors in Class 5A at Kuna High in 2020... also named honorable mention all-state punter... was 2019 state championship MVP... a three-year starter for the Kuna basketball team, earning all-state and all-conference honors at guard... named 2019 state basketball tournament defensive MVP. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “This is a funny story, but I was watching film with Coach (Justin) Udy and he asked who he reminds me of, and I told him Jake Plummer, because I was coaching high school football in Idaho when Jake Plummer was coming out. I told him that the first time I talked to him on Zoom. His dad was standing there, and said, ‘I played high school football with Jake, I was his center.’ Sean just has a knack for what you see in modern football. When you watch any big-time college or NFL game now you see quarterbacks that can really extend a play, and that’s Sean’s calling card. He’s a tough, physical kid, he’s highly competitive. In 2019 he was the state offensive MVP in football, and the state defensive MVP in basketball. That tells you about his competitive nature and the skill set that he has. We need a great quarterback going forward, and we feel that with Tommy (Mellott) in last year’s class and now Sean we have two young men who are going to be in a great position to help us excel in the future.” Parents: Mike and Michelle. High School Coach: Sherm Blaser.
Zack Black, DL
6-4, 260, Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain)
Player notes: Named first-team all-state by SBLive.com and also a first team all-conference choice... helped lead Rocky Mountain to 2020 state championship... 31 tackles, two fumble recoveries in 2020... a three-year starter who also earned all-conference honors in 2018 and 2019. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Big, ol’ Zack is from state champion Rocky Mountain High school, and we have a couple of good players from there, Connor Wood and Zach Redd. Zack plays on the other side of the ball, he played in an odd-man front so he played nose so there are some scheme fits between what they do and what we do. He was highly recruited by the in-state schools but he was really drawn to Montana State for all the right reasons - the academic excellence, our facilities, the city of Bozeman, and the trajectory of our program. That whole package tilted things our way, and we’re really excited to have him. When you couple him with Paul Brott you start getting pretty excited about the future of our defensive line.” Parents: Gary and Kristin. High School Coach: Chris Culig.
Titan Fleischmann, OL
6-4, 260, Pocatello, Idaho (Century)
Player notes: Named first-team all-state by SBLive.com, anchoring an offensive line that allowed just three sacks... Century was among one of the areas top rushing teams... also logged 27 tackles and two sacks as a defensive lineman... four-year starter and three-time all-conference choice... three-time team captain in football, two-time captain in basketball... a two-time Scholar Athlete of the Year at Century... his father Ryan played football and his mother Meg basketball at Idaho State. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Titan is an awesome kid, and when you have a guy with the athleticism of a tight end and the body of a tackle you have someone who’s going to be a really good player. He also brings that physical mindset. the mentality you’d see with Mitch Brott with how he finishes blocks, his great feet, super good hip flexibility. He’s a multi-sport athlete, his dad was a coach so he’s been around football his whole life, and you never get off the phone after talking with Titan and feel bad about the future of our country. If there’s enough Titan Fleischmanns out there we’ll be fine.” Parents: Ryan and Meg. High School Coach: Travis Hobson.
Aaron Gerle, DL
6-2, 265, Greenway, Ariz. (Greenway)
Player notes: Averaged 5.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles-for-loss per game in 2020... named 4A Skyline Region Player of the Year as a junior in 2019, registering 82 tackles, 25 behind the line of scrimmage with 13 sacks... entered his senior season as preseason Arizona all-state selection by Prep Redzone... lauded for his strength. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Aaron is a kid from down in Arizona, and we haven’t done a lot of recruiting down there but with Coach (Jimmy) Beal coming on board we had the opportunity to pull a couple of kids up here from there. He’s a big defensive lineman who played on the edge, but his body type. is more like a four I or three technique (interior lineman). His high school team got a late start to their season because of Covid, but he did get a chance to play in a couple of games and broke the school sack record. He’s another kid with great energy, super positive, and we’re excited for him to come in and compete on the defensive line.” Parents: Eric and Toni. High School Coach: Ed Cook.
Hunter Parsons, LB
6-3, 225, Sparks, Nev. (Spanish Springs)
Player notes: Rushed for 11 yards (11 carries) and threw for 38 (3-for-4) while logging 51 total tackles (nine for a loss, five sacks) as a junior... rushed for 89 yards (nine carries) and threw for 92 (5-for-9) as a sophomore, recording 32 tackles (four for a loss, three sacks). From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Hunter Parsons was a late addition, not because we weren’t recruiting him but because he didn’t play high school football this fall. He was getting recruited by a bunch of Mountain West schools, but not having that senior season to compete really did impact him. But credit goes to him, he had the commitment to visit our campus on his own dime, and fell in love with things. About a week later we were Zooming and he decided he wanted to be a Bobcat. He’s in that six-three-and-a-half, six-four range, and played all over the field. He played wildcat quarterback, played defensive end, linebacker, and I think he can play a lot of different positions. We’re collecting bodies that look Hunter does.”
Andrew Patterson, WR
5-10, 175, Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge)
Player notes: Caught 53 passes for 891 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2020, earning 5A Desert West all-region honors... gained 1,165 yards on 53 catches as a junior, adding 11 touchdown and helping his team to the Class 4A finals... caught 24 passes for 359 yards with five scores in 2018... piled up 2,892 all-purpose yards during his career at Desert Edge... caught eight passes for 211 yards and two scores against Sunrise Mountain last fall... a best of 10.93 in the 100 meters. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: This kid can fly. He’s in the mold of (current MSU freshman) Charles Brown, maybe a little bit thicker, but he has legit 10.7, 10.8 speed, and he’s a game breaker. If you get him the ball in a quick screen situation or on a punt return or blowing the top off the defense he’ll make a difference. We felt we needed to go get another guy who can run that way, and we’re really excited to get Andrew. He’s an awesome young man, getting to know he and his mom in particular, through Zoom and phone calls, he’s another kid with great spirit, great personality. He’s a guy we’re going to have to find ways to get the ball to, and he has a bright future here. He’s a playmaker.” Parents: Dontae and Sherry. High School Coach: Marcus Carter.
Tyson Pottenger, S
6-2, 190, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (Coeur d’Alene)
Player notes: Honorable mention all-state selection as a defensive back in 2020, when his team advanced to the state semifinals... played for Coeur d’Alene’s 5A Inland Empire championship and state runner-up team in 2019. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “When you watch this guy play you know he’s the quarterback of the defense. He comes from a really good program at Coeur d’Alene High School, multiple-time state champions, year in and year out semifinals. He was a team captain, an Idaho top scholar so he’s a really, really bright young man. His dad and I grew up together in Saint Maries and went to school together at (Montana) Western, so I can tell you he takes after his mom, who was an All-America volleyball player at Idaho. We’re excited to have Tyson. He has great range, I think he’ll end up being 6-3, playing weight of around 205 when he fills out, and we need that kind of post safety. I’d say he’s a longer version of (current Bobcat) Ty Okada, that’s my program comparison because of how smart Ty is, how dialed in he is, the relationships he forms, and Tyson is that kind of player. He’s a coach on the field with a sky-high football IQ and a great frame to go with that. I really feel like he’s going to have an exceptional top end once we get him here and develop him.” Parents: Troy and Dee. High School Coach: Shawn Amos.
Dyse Shepherd, TE
6-4, 240, Gillette, Wyo. (Thunder Basin)
Player notes: Earned first-team all-state honors at tight end in 2019 and 2020, second team as a defensive lineman in 2020... two-time all-conference choice. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Credit goes to BJ Robertson again, he got this team to come up to camp a couple years ago and that’s when we got eyes on Dyse and could tell he’s going to be a really good player. He has excellent true in-line tight end skill set. He’s a physical blocker, a capable receiver, and he’s got good enough speed that you can flex him out, so we like that versatility and can see him as kind of a true Y. When you look at our (2021) senior class, Jacob Hadley and Ryan Davis being in that tight end mix, we felt the need to bring a guy in that has that skill set and can do those things.” Parents: Erik and Stasha. High School Coach: Trent Pikula.
Noah Smith, WR
6-3, 190, Joshua, Texas (Joshua)
Player notes: A four-year starter who earned all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior... was named Offensive MVP by the Fort Worth Star Telegram as a sophomore... ranked ninth among receivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a sophomore... two-time football team captain... rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Cleburne this fall... three-year starter on his school’s basketball team, serving as team captain all three years with all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior... was his basketball team’s Defensive MVP in 2019, and a two-time team captain... regional qualifier in the high jump as a sophomore. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “Noah is a long, versatile outside receiver. For a program comparison, he’s a Mitch Herbert body type, has played a ton of wildcat quarterback. He’s sneaky fast, that’s what shows up on film. You think he’s going to be a standard, flexed out, big, tall, lanky wide receiver with good range, but he can run by you. He’s not just another 6-3, 6-4 wide receiver, he can go. That’s what stood out to us. It’ll be good to have that kind of body type coming into the program.” Parents: Nick Smith, Andrea Owen. High School Coach: Gary Robinson.
Simeon Woodard, CB
5-10, 170, San Antonio, Texas (Veterans Memorial)
Player notes: All-state choice as a junior, all-conference as a sophomore and junior... recorded 47 tackles with three for a loss in 2020, adding two interceptions and forcing a fumble... 36 tackles, four behind the line of scrimmage, with five interceptions and a forced fumble in 2019... picked off three passes as a sophomore, adding 46 tackles... ... was an In-N-Out Burger Scholar Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 24, 2020... National Honor Society member. From MSU Coach Jeff Choate: “This is a guy we had to fight off some competition down the stretch on. He is a really good high school corner. He is a little bit slight, he’s not 185 or 190 lbs, but he plays the ball in the air tremendously well, he has really good ball skills, and he has really loose his hips. He can change direction without changing speed, and he plays with an edge. You can see him on screens throw his body in there. We’re really excited about him. We didn’t go after a lot of corners because we signed a number last year and we have Max Lenzy coming in as a grayshirt, so it was important to get the right one. We feel we definitely did with Simeon.” Parents: David and Monique. High School Coach: Richard Mendoza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.