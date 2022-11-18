BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70.
Just over two months later, GameDay chose a polar opposite location. The college football pregame show will run from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time Saturday at Dyche Field in Bozeman, where it’s forecast to range from three to 15 degrees during the telecast.
“We actually checked some stats on it. It is the coldest that we've ever come to,” GameDay managing producer Lindsey Lloyd told reporters on Friday. “So that's a unique one for us.”
The frigid conditions have caused some issues, such as a frozen equipment that temporarily prevented the GameDay crew from building the set Friday morning. But the people involved with the production chose cold instead of warm with little hesitation. Their first trip to Montana for their first Big Sky Conference game — the 121st Brawl of the Wild — has infused a renewed sense of enthusiasm.
“Our camera crews and everyone who's going to be out there for more than three hours, they're super excited,” ESPN coordinating producer Drew Gallagher said Friday. “You would think that maybe they're dreading this. No, it’s exactly the opposite. These are the kinds of conditions they can tell stories about; ‘The day we did GameDay in five-degree weather in Bozeman.’”
GameDay nearly traveled to Montana last year for the Cat-Griz game in Missoula between Montana State and host Montana. Rather than make its 11th trip to a Football Championship Subdivision game, GameDay went to Columbus, Ohio, for a top-10 Football Bowl Subdivision game between Michigan State and Ohio State.
Gallagher said logistics contributed to that decision. GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was the color commentator for that Ohio State-Michigan State game, which kicked off at noon local time. So many moving parts — kickoff times, flight availability, matchup quality, ESPN’s TV rights, etc. — limit where GameDay can go.
“Last year, it was just the timing,” Gallagher said. “That (Ohio State-Michigan State) game felt like it had a little bit of a bigger magnitude that we just needed to make that game feel big. You look at the landscape this week, there really isn't that game.”
This week’s FBS slate features no top-10 games and just two matchups between ranked teams: No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon and No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA. GameDay has been to Eugene, Oregon, several times, including last month for the Ducks’ game against UCLA, which hosted GameDay last year. ESPN producers don’t mind taking the show to the same place more than once in a season — it’s been to Austin and Knoxville, Tennessee, twice this year — but they’re always looking for uncharted territory.
Sources indicated that this week’s GameDay choice came down to Bozeman or Los Angeles. UCLA's loss to unranked Arizona last week likely contributed to the final decision, but GameDay producers and talent said they considered coming to Bozeman regardless.
“It was sort of the leader in the clubhouse late last week, and we felt like we'd probably wind up here given a look at the schedule and some of the other parameters,” GameDay host Rece Davis said Friday, adding, “It’s good for the show to go to a place that really wants you to be there. Not that the others don't, but when you go to a new place, there's a different kind of vibe and energy that goes along with that that I think makes it compelling.”'
Davis quickly learned how important the Brawl of the Wild is to Montanans, and he thinks a lack of passion is “the biggest challenge that the Pac-12 as a whole has.” Attendance at UCLA games, for instance, has plummeted.
Herbstreit will call Saturday’s Tennessee at South Carolina game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Eastern time, so enough planets aligned for GameDay to finally come to the Treasure State.
ESPN researcher and GameDay contributor Chris Fallica — fittingly nicknamed “The Bear” — has been “pumping up this rivalry for a few years,” Gallagher said. Cat-Griz quickly became a GameDay target after the producers learned about its history, its ferocity, the Brawl nickname, Montana’s beauty and the consistent quality of the Bobcats and Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 3 and No. 13, respectively, in the FCS going into Saturday’s game.
The social media push from Cats/Griz fans and the Big Sky certainly didn’t hurt, but that only mattered so much.
“I'm not sure how much influence it had on us coming here or not. It’s the rivalry,” Gallagher said. “If this was two 1-6 teams going up against each other, maybe we're not here, so you've got to give credit to the players for doing what it takes on the field — and the coaches — to earn it.”
Saturday’s show will feature an interview with MSU head coach Brent Vigen, segments spotlighting Cat-Griz players such as MSU senior fullback RJ Fitzgerald and lots of “sense of place” shots, Davis said. While Bozeman is the host, Missoula and the Griz will get some shine too, Lloyd said.
“We're very much a three-hour infomercial for the school itself, for the town in this unique case, the state as well,” she said. “It's our first time ever in the state, so we're trying to embrace all factors.”
It would be understandable if GameDay producers and talent weren’t thrilled about coming to Bozeman. They travel every week for basically three straight months, and they’ve never been to a place this cold.
But all of the ESPN employees who spoke to media members on Friday flashed bright smiles and exuded a level of excitement that would be hard to fake.
Gallagher wanted to explore Bozeman after he arrived, so he walked around Main Street on Thursday morning. He forgot that GameDay’s bus was arriving later that morning, until he saw large crowds of people lining the sidewalks waiting to welcome the GameDay crew to town. MSU’s rodeo team escorted the big orange bus through Main Street to campus, where more people congregated to celebrate GameDay’s first appearance in Montana.
It was a good reminder not to take this job for granted, Gallagher said.
“In the back of our minds, we were hoping we would get here. These are the shows that are most fun,” he said. “The guys on the set, the crew, we all feed off the energy of a first-time crowd. You'll see that tomorrow. Everyone's just a little bit extra excited, a little bit more bounce in their step. Even when it's five degrees.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.