BOZEMAN — Colstrip senior Malea Egan has committed to Montana State to continue her basketball career.
Egan announced her commitment Friday on Twitter. She thanked MSU head coach Tricia Binford and associate head coach Sunny Smallwood in her tweet.
"Very happy and grateful for this opportunity to be a Bobcat!" Egan wrote. "Thank you Coach Bin and Coach Smallwood for everything! Go Cats!!
Very happy and grateful for this opportunity to be a bobcat! @MSUBobcatsWBB Thank you Coach Bin and Coach Smallwood for everything! Go Cats!! pic.twitter.com/wS415ccnvQ— Malea Egan (@EganMalea) April 7, 2023
Egan earned a Class B all-state selection this past season, in which Colstrip went 8-14. Egan averaged almost 30 points per game, with a 44-point performance against Baker and a 40-point output against Lodge Grass.
Egan helped Colstrip win the 2022 State B title with 11 points and five steals in a championship game victory over Jefferson.
The Bobcats have now added six women's basketball players since November. The other five are Billings Skyview graduate Brook Berry (a New Mexico transfer), Léa Boulanger, Isobel Bunyan, Ella Johnson and Natalie Picton.
