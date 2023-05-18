BOZEMAN — An injury robbed Kola Bad Bear of her senior basketball season at Billings Senior. Next winter, she'll get the chance to make up for the lost time.

Bad Bear is transferring from Montana State to Montana State Billings, she announced Thursday. The 6-foot-2 forward entered the transfer portal last month and graduated from MSU about a week ago. She considered multiple Division I programs, but she chose to finish her college career at the D-II level for familiar, familial reasons.

"Getting closer to family and make everyone's birthdays and holidays — (and) getting the summer off — was a huge, enticing factor for me," Bad Bear told 406mtsports.com, "just to be able to have the opportunity to reset and refocus and get that mentality back and fall in love with basketball again."

Bad Bear tore he ACL during her senior volleyball season at Senior, preventing her from playing basketball in 2018-19. Fortunately for her, she avoided serious injuries her entire MSU career, appearing in 90 games her first three seasons and missing just four in 2021-22.

Bad Bear earned an All-Big Sky third-team selection as a junior and a second-team honor this year after averaging around 10 points and five rebounds per game with a field goal percentage greater than 45%. The Bobcats won the Big Sky tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021-22, and they shared the regular season conference championship this past season.

Leaving MSU is "nothing short of bittersweet," Bad Bear said said, adding that she was "blessed" to play for Cats head coach Tricia Binford.

"Once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat," Bad Bear said. "I gave my four years here, got a degree, made some lifelong friends, got some teammates that will definitely be my bridesmaids. I'm feeling very thankful and blessed to have been a part of Bobcat nation."

COVID-19 ended the 2019-20 women's basketball season before the Big Sky tournament and shortened the following campaign. All NCAA athletes who were on rosters in 2020-21 received an extra year of eligibility, but that's irrelevant in Bad Bear's case since she's joining MSUB as a graduate transfer. Next school year, she plans to take classes required to get into occupational therapy school.

Bad Bear also thought about transferring to Grand Canyon and Pepperdine. As hard as it was to turn down D-I programs in sunny locations, going home was an easy call.

"Before thinking of entering the portal, I was like, 'I'm going to play overseas just one year,'" she said. "But after talking with a teammate, she was like, 'Why not just put your name in the portal, see what happens?' I thought about that, and I was like, 'Well, I might as well just finish out some classes I need for grad school that I want to do,' and I made the comment to my boyfriend, 'What if I just go home and play for MSU Billings?'

"It was kind of in the back of my mind, so I just think I kind of clung to that."

Bad Bear is also moving closer to the Crow Reservation. She's Crow and spent her MSU career raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Bad Bear, who received the AAU Little Sullivan Award earlier this month, will join a team that's coming off a 25-8 season with a trip to the D-II West Region Championships. Next season will be Kevin Woodin's 20th as Yellowjackets head coach.

"I wanted to go to a program that is already established with a winning culture," Bad Bear said. "At this mid-major level, it can be quite difficult to win a national title, but that's definitely something I made a goal once I committed to MSUB. ... That's really awesome knowing that I have a chance at doing that, especially in my hometown."

Five years after her ACL tear, Bad Bear hopes her college career will end with the home sendoff she was denied.

"Getting the opportunity to play in front of my hometown, family and friends that watched me in high school and finish out the senior season that I didn't really get in front of them," she said, "it's exciting."