BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman Andrea Cuquerella made her match all about tennis, closing out what her opponent was doing and focusing on putting a string of tough points together.
After cruising to a 6-0 opening victory at No. 5 singles, Oral Roberts' Luna Morini rallied for a 6-1 victory in set two to force a third frame. Cuquerella, a product of Xativa, Valencia, Spain, jumped out to a 5-0 advantage, before eventually clinching the match with a 6-1 victory.
The win gave MSU a 4-3 win over ORU on Sunday afternoon in the Bobcats-Anderson Tennis Center.
“It was great to see Andrea close out the match,” said MSU head coach Jon Reeves. “As a freshman, this was the first time she had a 3-3 match on her racket, and she knew it was coming down to her. After the first set, things started to get interesting. Between sets two and three, we just talked about making the set about tennis. Her opponent was doing a bunch of little things to get in her head a little bit, which can be part of the game, but I just stressed to make points really tough. Andrea played tough points and made her opponent work for everything.”
Playing as a team for the first time this season after battling illness and injuries, Montana State (3-5) opened the match winning all three doubles contests and a taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
“It was a good win, we knew it would be tough,” Reeves said. “Two years ago, we went to Oklahoma, and it came down to the last match with them beating us 4-3. We didn’t get the doubles point down there, but we got it today. It was a hard-fought match, and they compete incredibly well. I’m really proud of our team.”
Sophomore Felicia Jayasaputra gave the Bobcats a 2-0 lead with a straight set win at No. 3 over Rai Sengupta, before the Golden Eagles rattled of wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 to go ahead 3-2 heading into the final two matches. Jazmin Lerman’s 6-3, 6-1 win over Zere Iskakova at No. 6 evened the contest, forcing the outcome on the decision at No. 6 singles, where Cuquerella eventually guided MSU to its third win of the season.
Montana State swept a pair of matches over the weekend, including a 6-1 victory over Seattle U on Friday.
“If we can carry this momentum, we know we can play well and at a high level,” Reeves said. “It’s just a matter of doing it. This weekend we had contributions across the board. We have tough matches coming up with Gonzaga and South Dakota State.”
