BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football players Daniel Hardy and Lance McCutcheon are no longer NFL teammates, but they'll still be part of teams that employ former Bobcats.

Both Hardy and McCutcheon signed with practice squads on Thursday after both getting waived by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Hardy joined the Chicago Bears, and McCutcheon is now with the Houston Texans.

One of the Bears' scouting assistants is Ryan Weese, who served as MSU's general manager before Chicago hired him last year. Hardy, who played at MSU from 2018-2021, got to see Weese shortly after the Bears signed him, Hardy told 406mtsports.com.

Entering his fourth season as an offensive assistant for the Texans is DeNarius McGhee, who starred at quarterback for the Bobcats in the early 2010s. He also coached quarterbacks at MSU in 2017 and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the Cats' running backs coach/recruiting coordinator. McCutcheon began his MSU career in 2017 and finished in 2021.

The Rams selected Hardy in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed McCutcheon as a free agent shortly after that draft concluded.

The Seattle Seahawks signed former MSU defensive back Ty Okada to their practice squad on Wednesday, a day after they waived him. Ex-MSU offensive lineman Lewis Kidd was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday and had not been picked up by another team as of Thursday night.

Two former Cats are on 53-man NFL rosters: first-string inside linebackers Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons) and Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos).

Fellow former MSU linebacker Callahan O'Reilly got a rookie minicamp invite from the Bears and was recently assigned to the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks. Ex-MSU receivers Travis Jonsen and Kevin Kassis are both in the XFL too after short stints in the NFL. Former Cats wideout Willie Patterson plays in the European League of Football.

Like Okada, ex-MSU defensive back James Campbell signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in April, but they cut Campbell in July.