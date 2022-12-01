BOZEMAN — After more than five years as Montana State's head volleyball coach, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday.
Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30.
“I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to Montana State and the Bobcats volleyball program," Costello said. "We wish Daniel the best in his future endeavors.”
Jones went on a leave of absence in September "for personal reasons," he said in an MSU press release. That announcement also stated that the leave would be temporary, but Jones never returned. Associate head coach Cole Aiazzi served as the acting head coach for the final 21 matches of the season. The Bobcats finished 14-16.
As head coach, Jones’ record was 64-73 overall and 42-40 in Big Sky Conference play. The New Zealand native also served as an assistant for two seasons under former Bobcat coach JJ Riley.
MSU will launch a national search for its 12th head volleyball coach immediately.
