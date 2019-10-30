BOZEMAN — Freshman guard Caleb Bellach scored 19 points and junior transfer Mychael Paulo added 17 as Montana State ran away with a 94-43 exhibition victory over Yellowstone Christian College on Wednesday in Danny Sprinkle’s debut as the Bobcats’ head coach.
Bellach, who led Manhattan Christian to the Class C boys state championship in March, made 6 of 8 shots from the floor. Paulo was also 6 for 8 as the Bobcats shot 53% as a team.
Devin Jones, Derrian Reed and Chris Pendly all scored 12 points for the Centurians.
Sprinkle, a Helena High product and a star guard for the Bobcats from 1995-99, was hired as the 23rd head coach in program history in April. Sprinkle replaced Brian Fish, whose contract was not renewed after five seasons.
MSU forward Ladan Ricketts sat out the game due to a calf injury. Guard Quintin Guliford was inactive due to an ankle sprain.
The Bobcats play their first true regular season game Tuesday at Utah State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.