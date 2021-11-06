BOZEMAN — Junior point-guard Darian White scored a game-high 21 points to lead a balanced attack as Montana State handed South Dakota Mines a 94-43 setback in exhibition action Saturday night in Worthington Arena.
Montana State held a one-point advantage over the Hardrockers after the opening 10 minutes, but outscored South Dakota Mines 26-4 in the second period to hold a 43-20 cushion at intermission. MSU scored the final 18 points of the first half as six different Bobcats put points on the board.
“I thought our balance was the key,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “We really got our posts involved after the first media timeout. We started to get touches everywhere and worked inside-out.
“And on the defensive end, we just really wanted to lock in after Piper (Bauer) went off and hit some early threes. We needed to locate her, and after that, we didn’t give up those looks in the second half.”
Bauer kept South Dakota Mines in the game in the first quarter, connecting on five-of-nine from the field, including four 3-pointers and 14 points. She finished the game with 17 points.
Montana State closed out the third frame on an 18-2 run and took its largest lead on a Taylor Janssen triple with under a minute remaining.
Also scoring in double-figures for the Bobcats were Leia Beattie and Lindsey Hein with 11 points apiece.
MSU outrebounded the Hardrockers 44-29. The Cats were led under the glass by Katelynn Limardo and Hein with eight and six rebounds. MSU’s starting backcourt duo of White and Ashley Van Sickle each dished four assists, while Van Sickle added two steals.
The Bobcats held a 46-16 advantage in points in the paint and turned 18 South Dakota Mines turnovers in 27 points.
MSU opens the regular season against Carroll College on Tuesday at noon in Worthington Arena.
