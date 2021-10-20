BOZEMAN – Reigning Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year Darian White showed her offensive prowess by recording 22 points to guide the Gold team to a 78-46 victory over Blue in Montana State’s annual Blue-Gold scrimmage on Wednesday night in Worthington Arena.
The Gold team was comprised of the current Bobcat roster. The Blue squad consisted of current players as well as two assistant coaches and male scout team players.
“Typically, in these first few outings you’re really concerned about shot selection and transition defense,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “We hit some early threes, but lacked some post touches early, but once we got that balance we really started clicking pretty well.
“I really like our depth at multiple positions. Rotations and chemistry will continue to be a work in progress. Defensively, we were able to get our opponents to turn the ball over and get multiple possessions back in our favor, and that’s where we want to wear teams down.”
White, a junior from Boise, Idaho, tallied six points in the opening half before connecting on six-of-nine from the floor and four-of-four at the line to close out the final 20 minutes.
“Darian’s been stellar,” Binford said. “She continues to get better every day. We’ve been intentional in putting her into some situations for her to be dynamic not only scoring points but setting up her teammates. I just love her ability to get everyone involved.”
Also recording double-digits for the Gold team were senior Gabby Mocchi, who recorded 13 points (seven for Gold and six for Blue), and sophomore Ava Ranson, who finished with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Mocchi led all players with three triples.
Senior Ashley Van Sickle’s experience paid off for the Gold squad as well. The native of Arvada, Colorado, posted nine points and a team-high four steals and three assists.
Billings' Kola Bad Bear led Gold under the glass with six rebounds. Missoula's Lexi Deden and freshman Lindsey Hein of Forsyth each pulled down five boards.
“It was great to see so many faces and feel the energy of the crowd,” Binford stated. “It was important for our sophomore and freshmen classes to have this experience.”
MSU plays South Dakota Mines in exhibition action on at 5 p.m. Nov. 6 in Worthington Arena.
