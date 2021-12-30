OGDEN, Utah — Despite a career-high 29 points from junior Darian White, the Montana State women's basketball team couldn’t overcome turnovers and fouls as Weber State snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bobcats with a 68-63 victory Thursday night in the Dee Events Center.
“Darian is the heart and soul of our team and she had an outstanding night,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “But until we play to our roles, execute and have sharper focus, we’ll see these outcomes.”
Montana State (7-7, 2-1) struggled offensively in the opening quarter, finding itself down 12-6 after the first 10 minutes. Weber State (6-6, 2-1) held the Bobcats to 17.6% shooting from the field and 0 of 6 from long distance.
MSU improved in the second quarter as Gabby Mocchi hit three 3-pointers and White converted one from beyond the arc. Mocchi’s third triple gave the Bobcats its biggest lead of the game at 27-21 with 1:51 remaining in the half. White’s lay-in at the buzzer gave Montana State a 29-26 advantage.
WSU opened the third frame with a 6-0 run to grab a 32-29 edge. The two teams traded leads four times before the Wildcats took a 47-39 margin following an 11-2 run. A pair of Mocchi free throws closed the deficit to 47-44 heading into the final quarter.
MSU chipped the margin down to one on two occasions, the last coming with 4:41 left on a White floater. The Wildcats built the margin back to five points and held at least a four-point advantage down the stretch. White’s triple with four seconds remaining drew MSU to within three, but Laura Taylor secured the win with two free throws.
“Credit Weber State,” Binford said. “They were tougher and stronger under the boards.”
Thirty-eight of WSU’s 68 points came in the paint.
“We couldn’t get our high-low going and defensively, we didn’t get it done on the inside,” Binford said.
White finished connecting on 11 of 22 from the field, including a 5 of 5 effort from the line. In addition, she pulled down six rebounds, dished out three assists and grabbed five steals. Mocchi also hit double digits with a season-best 15 points.
Kola Bad Bear added eight points Katelynn Limardo led MSU on the glass with eight rebounds and recorded a career-best six steals.
MSU committed 19 turnovers and put WSU on the line 29 times where it connected on 23 tosses. The Bobcats went 12 of 15 at the stripe.
Weber State was paced by Daryn Hickock with 28 points and nine rebounds.
Montana State plays at Idaho State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Reed Gym.
