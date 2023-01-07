BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more.
Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
“It’s a great milestone, and I’m thankful for all my teammates that I’ve played with over the past four years,” Brown told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “I’m glad that we were able to get the win and grab the milestone in the same game. That’s great.”
Brown and the Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) did much of their best work in the first half, before he entered the 1,000-point club. The redshirt junior point guard piloted an offense that shot nearly 60% from the field in the first 20 minutes and held NAU (5-12, 1-3) to just over 20%.
The Lumberjacks cut MSU’s 40-24 halftime lead to single digits at multiple points in the second half, but the Cats constantly responded, thanks largely to Brown. He missed just one of his nine field goal attempts, shot 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, tied the game-high with four assists, nabbed three steals and grabbed four rebounds.
“Darius did a great job controlling the tempo of the game,” said MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle. “He did a great job getting us organized offensively and making the right reads.”
Sitting at 999 career points, Brown drained a deep 3 above the key with 13 minutes, 43 seconds remaining to put MSU ahead 50-36. He didn’t know until after the game that he passed 1,000 points on that shot.
Here's the logo three that gave @dariusbrownii over 1,000 collegiate career points!#GoCatsGo | #UBUNTU pic.twitter.com/br0RZSJcP0— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) January 7, 2023
“He’s such an unselfish player and a pass-first guy,” Sprinkle said. “For him to score 1,000 points is incredible, and that’s with a shortened season because of COVID. Proud of him and just proud of the player he is.”
With 2:18 left, Brown fired a 3 from the right wing that was a few steps further than his milestone setter. He sank it to put MSU ahead 67-52 and garnish one of the best performances of his career.
“That was a great game for me, scoring wise,” Brown said. “I’m usually always looking for my teammates. This game, it just happened that the floor was kind of open for me to score.”
For the game, the Cats grabbed 38 rebounds, shot 52.3% from the field and hit 44.4% (8 of 18) of their 3s. NAU finished with 27 boards, finished 26.5% on field goals and shot 28.6% (4 of 14) from deep.
Tyler Patterson added 15 points (5 of 7 on 3-pointers) and six rebounds, while MSU teammate RaeQuan Battle contributed 14 points (6 of 10 on field goals) and a game-high two blocks.
“Those 3s Tyler hit in the first half were huge,” Sprinkle said. “I want to give him credit because he had six rebounds tonight that were huge. That’s something we’ve been challenging him on, and Tyler Patterson really stepped up today. Really proud of him.”
NAU’s Xavier Fuller led all players with 23 points (7 of 16 from the field). Jalen Cone, who entered Saturday third in the Big Sky in points per game (17.8), finished with 12 points (2 of 10) against the Cats.
“If you give him a steady dose of guarding the ball screen just one way, he’s too good of a player and they’re too good of a team,” Sprinkle said of Cone, adding, “We wanted to mix it up and try to keep him off balance, and our guys I thought did a really good job of it.”
MSU senior guard Caleb Fuller (no relation to Xavier) returned from an ankle sprain and finished with two points in 16 minutes. The Cats remained without sophomore wing Patrick McMahon, who is dealing with a foot injury, per Sprinkle, who said he’d learn more about McMahon’s status later Saturday night.
MSU will host Idaho State on Thursday.
