MONTREAL — The Montana State men’s basketball team clawed all the way back from a seven-point deficit and had a one-point lead with less than a minute to go, yet the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders escaped with a 72-71 win in the final game of the Northern Classic on Sunday afternoon.
The Blue Raiders (5-2) led by seven points with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left. MSU (3-5) stormed back with a three-point play from Patrick McMahon and nine points from RaeQuan Battle. After taking a 71-69 lead, three points from Blue Raiders’ Elias King put MSU behind 72-71 with 13 seconds to go. Jubrile Belo had a chance at a game-winning layup on the final possession, yet his attempt through heavy contact was no good as time expired.
“We got the ball exactly where we wanted it,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “I think that everybody saw the game knew exactly what happened after that.”
Battle led the way with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting while adding a team-high four steals. Belo added 16 points and four rebounds for his third double-figure outing in the Northern Classic, while Darius Brown II had two points and dished out a career-high 16 assists, which also ties the program record for most assists in a single game.
“Darius did a great job of getting the ball to Jubrile and he had great passes to our shooters,” Sprinkle said. “I thought he controlled the game even though Middle Tennessee State hounded him all game. MTSU is really athletic and long, and I’m proud of the way Darius played against them.”
Playing in an up-tempo, physical game, the Bobcats out-shot the Blue Raiders in all three phases, connecting on 56.5% from the field, 35.7% (5-for-14) from 3-point range and 87.5% (14-for-16) from the free throw line. Yet 23 turnovers hurt the Bobcats against MTSU’s quick, athletic defense.
MSU’s 24-19 lead with 5:53 left in the first would be its largest of the game. Jared Coleman-Jones rattled off four unanswered points that led to a 9-0 MTSU run. The Blue Raiders entered the locker room with a 33-32 advantage.
Battle came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, scoring the Bobcats' first nine points of the half. Montana State took a 50-46 lead — its largest lead of the half — off a layup from Caleb Fuller with 12:55 to go.
Back-to-back turnovers snowballed into a 62-56 lead for the Blue Raiders, and the Bobcats went nearly two minutes without a field goal. Battle hit a deep 3-pointer on the right wing to cut the deficit to one. The Blue Raiders split a pair of free throws on the other end, then Battle drew contact on an NBA-range 3 and sank all three free throws to give MSU a one-point lead. A corner 3 right in front of the MSU bench gave the Bobcats a 71-69 advantage, but the Bobcats couldn’t hold on for the win.
“It was a really physical game and I’m really proud of how our guys competed,” Sprinkle said. “We played hard. We told them before the game that no matter what happened, we wanted them to play hard.”
The Bobcats return stateside to play former Big Sky foe Southern Utah on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MSU’s next home game is against St. Thomas on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
