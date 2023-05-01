GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's Tami Lagmay is the 2023 Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year, the school announced Monday.

Lagmay has won the award in both of her seasons at Dawson. She and her staff finished the regular season at 32-4 overall and 22-2 in the conference.

The Buccaneers broke a school record Sunday with 72 home runs on the season. They completed the conference with the highest batting average of .427, an OBP of .492, slugging at .752 and doubles at 87.

Also, the Buccaneers lead in numerous categories on the individual leader board.

“I am honored and humbled by this award," Lagmay said. "I could not tell you how thankful I am for my entire coaching staff. Without their work ethic and determination, this award and championship does not happen."

The Bucs will host and be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region XIII tournament.