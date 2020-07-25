HELENA — Recruiting in a pandemic isn't easy, especially when potential recruits aren't officially allowed to visit campus.
But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA is in a dead period for recruiting, one that's supposed to last through the end of August, but possibly even farther.
In terms of recruiting, it means limited communication and no official, on-campus visits. That's forced programs to innovate, which has caused the virtual tour to become popular.
However, when it comes to Bozeman and Montana State University, a virtual tour doesn't do it justice.
And thanks to some out-of-the-box thinking, a pair of 2021 recruits from Arizona, who committed to Montana State this week, didn't have to do anything virtually.
Andrew Patterson, a three-star wide receiver according to 247sports, who announced his decision to commit to MSU Monday, told 406mtsports.com that he and his mother took advantage of a dead-period visit to campus in early July.
"As soon as the coaches told me general admissions could show me around campus, I was all for it," Patterson said. "As soon as I saw Bozeman, I was amazed and excited. I've never seen that view of nature before. It was so beautiful and I got nothing but great vibes from the residents."
You might wonder how a recruit could visit a school during a dead period?
Well, as long as the coaching staff isn't involved in the visit and the recruit takes a tour just as a normal student would, it's fair game and it's happening all across the country.
And for the Bobcats, who have made the early-signing period and summer visits a priority, exactly due to the attractive nature of Bozeman, it's a key workaround, one that was also successful with fellow Arizona recruit Aaron Gerle, who announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday.
God is Great‼️ 100% Committed🙌 pic.twitter.com/cRlpQdzMbf— Aaron Gerle📌 (@aaron_gerle) July 21, 2020
"Bozeman is a great town to be in which sealed the deal," Gerle said. "I felt it right off the plane looking out the window and knew it was an amazing place."
Gerle and his family took a visit with the admissions staff in June and that was vital in the Bobcats getting a commitment from the Phoenix D-lineman who is 6-foot-1, 250 pounds and was the 4A Skyline Region Player of the Year thanks to 82 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
"I wouldn't have committed anywhere without seeing it first," Gerle said. "Going to visit gave me the ability to pull the trigger and not even think twice about it."
The Bobcats also offered him the chance to play on the edge, which was another selling point.
"They actually want me to play the defensive end spot in their scheme," Gerle said. "That’s always been something I was looking for, to play off of the edge."
These dead period visits differ from a normal recruiting visit in a number of ways. The biggest is that there is no contact with the staff but also, these visits are paid for by the recruits and their families.
Patterson made the trip to Bozeman with his mother and is looking forward to a return trip.
"I can tell you that won't be my last trip to Bozeman before signing my papers," Patterson said.
When Patterson does get on campus to play football, the Bobcats plan on utilizing him and his 4.43 speed as a receiver, mostly in the slot, although he has played corner too. He could also see some opportunities returning.
While the entire recruiting process has been different for the 2021 class, with official visits suspended since March, it hasn't been all bad.
"It wasn't really different to be honest," Patterson said. "It just gave me more time to narrow down what schools I wanted to focus on."
Like Gerle, Patterson stuffed the stat sheet last season, racking up 1,165 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, not to mention two interceptions, despite barely playing defensive back down the stretch.
Both expressed that they were solidly committed to the Cats' 2021 class, which now has nine known commitments.
Idaho quarterback Sean Austin also committed to the Cats during the dead period, joining six verbal pledges from Montana, which includes Jace Fisher (Troy), Paul Brott (Billings West), Kade Cutler (Drummond/Philipsburg) Jace Fitzgerald (Dillon), Eli Aby (Laurel) and Elijah Reynolds of Red Lodge.
"They’ve got something going up there, they know it, and we know it," Gerle said. "They live the cliche, their faith, family, and football, and they build off of it. I’m excited to get up there and be part of it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.