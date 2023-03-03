BOZEMAN — Led by Darian White and Kola Bad Bear, the Montana State women’s basketball team entered last year’s Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed coming off a loss in the regular-season finale.
Led again by White and Bad Bear, MSU is entering this year’s Big Sky tournament as the No. 2 seed coming off a loss in the regular-season finale.
The Bobcats, of course, would’ve preferred the top seed and a win to end the regular season, but they’ll be happy to follow the same script as last year. They won the 2021-22 conference tourney.
The co-Big Sky regular-season champion Bobcats (20-10) will begin this year’s league tournament on Sunday in Boise, Idaho. MSU’s players and coaches know getting to the title game on Wednesday won’t be easy, but they have many reasons to believe in their back-to-back abilities.
“When you’ve had a taste of it, that's all you want,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said Wednesday, adding, “They've had a taste of that success in tournament time, and there's a level of fight for that.”
MSU has outscored its Big Sky opponents by 4.7 points per game, which is fourth in the conference behind co-champion Sacramento State (10.2), co-champion Northern Arizona (5.9) and Eastern Washington (5.3). But point differential is only so predictive. The Cats finished third among Big Sky teams in that stat last season, and they cut down the Idaho Central Arena nets.
This season, MSU is allowing the fifth-fewest points per game among Big Sky teams (64.6), but its opponents’ field goal percentage (37.3%) leads the league. The Cats’ pace (second-most shots taken, fourth-most shots against) helps explain their middling points allowed average. They’re also third in turnovers forced and turnover margin.
In Big Sky play, MSU is fifth in points scored per game and fourth in field goal percentage. Any improvement on the offensive end at the Big Sky tourney will make the Cats extremely tough to beat.
“We can get stops. It doesn't always have to come on the offensive end,” MSU All-Big Sky first team point guard Darian White told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Monday. “We need to focus on finding the right shot, not taking rushed shots, and just learning from our mistakes that we just made in this last game.”
White, second-team forward Kola Bad Bear and reserve of the year Leia Beattie are all good scorers, but MSU doesn’t rely on them to carry the bucket load. Many of their teammates are strong on both sides of the ball.
“I'm hoping that we'll kind of run teams off their feet during the tournament,” MSU backup point guard Grace Beasley said Wednesday. “We’re exhausted, they're exhausted, but the fact that we could play nine, 10 players deep all year, hopefully we'll be able to give them all a run in the fourth quarter and finish the tournament strong.”
Beasley is one of the few current Bobcats who didn’t play in last year’s Big Sky tourney, and even she was with the team (she could only practice after transferring from Washington in the middle of last season). In a single-elimination tournament filled with parity, experience might be the difference between a title and disappointment.
The Cats entered last year’s tournament with pinpoint focus, and they “let everything else go,” Binford said.
“We were able to erase the past. We were able to erase the pressures and really wanting to play for each other,” she added. “We were able to play loose. We had to come from behind every single game of that tournament, but the kids never gave up. They stayed together and they believed.”
They also entered Boise extra motivated. Not only did they lose at Northern Colorado in last year’s regular-season finale, they lost two of their last three, ruining their regular season conference title chances. The other loss was at rival Montana.
MSU entered Monday one game up in the league standings. A win over EWU would’ve given them the outright title and the tournament’s top seed. They lost 78-65.
The defeat felt extra painful because it was the season’s final game at Worthington Arena. Bad Bear, Beasley, White and starting guard Madison Jackson were all honored in the senior night festivities.
“We had a lot of emotion for a lot of seniors graduating,” Binford said, adding, “We've had some mistakes piling up. Today, we’ve got to focus on doing our shell, working on ourselves versus opponent sets and that sort of action. Sometimes it comes back down to the basics, and we're really trying to perfect the simple right now.”
On Sunday, the Cats will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Idaho State and Portland State. MSU swept both teams this season, but both battled MSU in at least one of the meetings, so the Cats know a trip to Tuesday’s semifinal game will be tough.
They also know that every Big Sky team has lost at least five conference games this season. NAU is the only one MSU hasn’t defeated yet, but the Lumberjacks only won the first game by five points. They also lost to MSU in last year’s Big Sky title game.
MSU had 12 losses and no share of the regular title entering last year’s tournament. Those facts reflect several stats that indicate the Cats are better this season. Improvement plus experience could lead to more net cutting.
“Knowing that we got another ring, it shows how much we've grown this year,” White said. “We're still learning and we have a lot of growing to do, but it shows how much work we put in in practice, out of practice. I'm excited to see what we do in the tournament.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.