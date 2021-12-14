UPDATE: This story now includes the Associated Press All-America selections for MSU and UM.
BOZEMAN — Eight football players from Montana and five from Montana State earned HERO Sports FCS All-America honors, which were released Tuesday.
Both the Grizzlies and Bobcats had two first-team selections on defense: linebackers Troy Andersen (MSU) and Patrick O'Connell (UM), defensive back Justin Ford (UM) and defensive end Daniel Hardy (MSU). UM's Brian Buschini, the FCS punter of the year who announced Monday he's entering the transfer portal, also made the first team.
The second team featured MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, while UM had two special teams players: returner Malik Flowers and long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue.
Cats nose tackle Chase Benson received a third-team honor, as did Griz defensive back Robby Hauck, linebacker Jace Lewis and kicker Kevin Macias.
Andersen, Buschini, Ford and Kidd all earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, also released Tuesday. Ifanse and O'Connell received second-team selections.
MSU and UM were among five schools to each have two AP FCS All-Americans.
Buschini and UM tight end Cole Grossman were named HERO freshman All-Americans, and Griz D-lineman Alex Gubner made the sophomore All-America team.
Both Andersen and O'Connell are top-three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS' defensive player of the year. Ford finished fourth in the Buchanan Award voting.
Ifanse was seventh in voting for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS' top offensive player.
Andersen was a first-team HERO All-American in 2019, when he primarily played outside linebacker, and was a third-teamer and sophomore All-American in 2018, when he played quarterback. Hauck received a second-team All-America honor in 2019.
MSU (11-2) will host South Dakota State (11-3) in the FCS semifinals on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium, a week after the Cats beat defending champion Sam Houston 42-19 in the quarters. UM's season ended Friday with a 28-6 quarterfinal loss at James Madison. The Griz finished 10-3.
