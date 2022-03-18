ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Montana State Bobcat Alex Singleton and the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms, according to an article on the Broncos' website.
Singleton, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker, led the Philadelphia Eagles in tackles the past two seasons. He played for the Eagles each of the past three years but was recently released by the team.
The website said the Broncos and Singleton agreed to a one-year deal.
Singleton's senior season for the Cats was in 2014. His hometown is Thousand Oaks, California.
In both 2020 and 2021, Singleton appeared in 16 games for the Eagles, starting 11 in 2020 and eight in 2021. He had 120 tackles in 2020 and made 137 stops last year.
