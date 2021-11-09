Buccaneers Texans Football

Then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen (16) enters the field before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Jonsen was added to the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Tuesday.

 Justin Rex, Associated Press

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football player Travis Jonsen was added to the Detroit Lions' practice squad Tuesday, according to the Detroit News.

The wide receiver previously played on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad and was released on Oct. 20

A month earlier, Jonsen was placed on Tampa Bay's COVID-19 list and spent 10 days there. Unvaccinated NFL players who get COVID are required to be away from their teams for 10 days, and Jonsen was away from the Buccaneers during his stint on the COVID list, per CBS Sports. But Bucs coach Bruce Arians said his team was 100% vaccinated before Jonsen landed on the COVID list, so Jonsen's 10-day stint might not mean he was unvaccinated. No reports have specifically mentioned Jonsen's vaccination status.

The Lions (0-8) are the NFL's lone remaining winless team. The defending Super Bowl-champion Bucs (6-2) lead the NFC South. 

Tampa signed the then-rookie Jonsen to its practice squad in October 2020.

Jonsen signed with Oregon in 2015, redshirted in 2016 and transferred to MSU in 2017.

Jonsen played wildcat quarterback and receiver for the Bobcats in 2018 and 2019, earning a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection after the latter season. 

 

