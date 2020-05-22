DILLON — One of Dillon's top offensive weapons is joining the Montana State football program in 2021.
Jace Fitzgerald announced his commitment to MSU on Friday, taking to Twitter to declare where he would be taking his football career and studies after graduating from Beaverhead County High School.
Excited to announce my commitment to further my education and football career @MSUBobcats_FB. Go Cats! #TRC21 #BeatTheSkyOwnTheState @CoachChoate_MSU @CoachBJ_MSU @Coach_Risinger @CoachBobbyDaly @IoaneNoQuestion @CoachPotter73 @KingJB01 @CoachEFraz @CoachArmy @CoachUdy pic.twitter.com/8SqZNzaEQx— Jace Fitzgerald (@jacefitz) May 23, 2020
Fitzgerald, who is also a prominent member of Dillon's basketball team has been one of the Beavers' top receivers since his freshman year in 2017, when he made his first mark with three catches, 49 yards and a touchdown.
In 2018, Fitzgerald linked up with quarterback Justus Peterson, exploding for 54 catches, 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while also adding 31 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
The two-sided player only played in six games in 2019 due to injury, pulling in 15 receptions for 155 yards.
Fitzgerald will return to Vigilante Field for his senior season, as head coach Zach McRae and the Beavers look to improve on their 9-2 season that ended with a 21-12 loss to Laurel in the semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.