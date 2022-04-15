LOS ANGELES — Montana State put together noteworthy performances late into the evening Thursday to cap Bobcat track and field's first day competing in a myriad of meets in California.
Levi Taylor got the day started for the Bobcats by taking runner-up in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut. The Laurel graduate's time of 8 minutes, 38.9 seconds was the third-fastest mark ever by a Bobcat in the event.
Joining Taylor in the race was Cooper West, who finished 40th by clocking a 9:08.
Running throughout the day at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa were a variety of other distance runners for Montana State. Mya Dube (16:55.34), Elena Vandersloot (17:24.18), Samantha Kelderman (17:24.86), Grace Gilbreth (17:42.02), Alex Moore (18:05.63) and Hannah Perrin (18:18.88) all ran in the 5,000-meter races.
Montana State's top exploits in the 5,000 on Thursday were done by Duncan Hamilton and Camila Noe.
Hamilton placed ninth in the first section of the collegiate invitational races. He crossed the line in a time of 13:30.5, breaking the previous Montana State record by more than nine seconds. It also topped his lifetime best mark by more than 20 seconds.
Noe ran in the first of the college invitational races on the women's side. She placed 18th by coming in at 15:52.02. Her time was more than six seconds faster than the program record that she set last year and is 30 seconds faster than the next mark on MSU's all-time top 10 list.
MSU's Noah Majerus completed a time of 1:53.28 in the 800, while Ben Perrin clocked a 14:03.98 in the 5,000 to place 19th.
Montana State continues its appearance in California as the Bobcats take part in three meets on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.