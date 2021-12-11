HUNTSVILLE, Texas — In the wake of weeks of offensive dilemmas, Montana State was willing to score however it needed to.
Four yards away from the goal line, Isaiah Ifanse caught a direct snap, with quarterback Tommy Mellott darting to the right. The running back flipped the ball back to Willie Patterson. The wide receiver who played quarterback in high school eyed the end zone.
Patterson tossed a strike. Mellott handled it. Less than three minutes in, the Bobcats were in control.
Treasure State Special!?— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 12, 2021
Sounds good to us. Bobcats out to a lead here in Huntsville!
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/2GZqzIYxOX
Relief. Euphoria. Through the turbulent proceeding weeks, Montana State was just beginning a furious run of dominance.
Mellott was stellar in his second career start, and the defense of the Bobcats (11-2) stymied the reigning FCS champion. No. 8-seeded MSU shocked top-seeded Sam Houston (11-1) 42-19 Saturday at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in the FCS quarterfinals. The Bobcats will host unseeded South Dakota State in the semifinals next week following its win at No. 5 Villanova.
“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Mellott said after MSU’s win last week, referring to Sam Houston.
The Bobcats did exactly that. Sam Houston had never lost at Bowers Stadium in the postseason. The Bearkats beat some of the premier programs in the FCS on the way to their national championship during the spring. MSU changed that.
This is the second season in a row the Bobcats have reached the semifinals after doing so and losing to eventual national champion North Dakota State in 2019. The Bobcats have a chance to reach the championship game for the first time since they won the title in 1984.
This was Sam Houston’s first loss in 23 games. It was also the first time since the FCS playoffs expanded to 24 teams the top seed didn’t reach the semifinals.
MSU’s first score was similar to the Philly Special, a trick play the Philadelphia Eagles ran in their Super Bowl victory in 2018. MSU’s Twitter account called it a “Treasure State Special.” It capped a 75-yard, five-play drive.
The play was a sign of a change of pace. In the final weeks of the regular season, the Bobcats’ offense had become stagnant. With previous quarterback Matthew McKay failing to find a rhythm amid stale play calling, their offensive issues were exploited in a loss at Montana on Nov. 20.
But the Bobcats, with a resounding triumph over a team that won the national title less than a year ago, have advanced further than their in-state rival. They’ve reconfigured their offense, but preserved their identity, along the way.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen lauded Mellott all season, even when he was fourth on the depth chart, for being among the team’s best flat-out football players. It’s why he lined up at wide receiver and on special teams, all while evolving his passing skills.
It’s also why, as the season unfolded, Mellott took the field more and more. The freshman from Butte easily could’ve been redshirted this year, giving him more time to refine his skills.
But to Vigen, that was never an option. The Bobcats needed him on the field, in one way or another. And his selfless attitude, his willingness to take on whatever role he was asked to, eventually elevated him to becoming the starting quarterback of a national title contender.
Mellott caught, passed for and rushed for the team’s first three touchdowns. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
After the Bobcats gained the early lead, Sam Houston’s offense took the field. The Bobcats were without starting cornerback Eric Zambrano. They also lost defensive tackle Chase Benson and defensive back Ty Okada, both all-Big Sky performers, early on due to injuries.
The Bobcats still thrived without them. On the Bearkats’ third offensive play, Walter Payton Award finalist Eric Schmid was on the run. This was an element to his game the Bobcats were concerned about. He darted a pass along the right sideline, normally a sight that has led to first downs.
Instead, MSU safety Tre Webb picked it off. The Bobcats had the ball back at Sam Houston’s 30.
P I C K ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hGFSckQmOl— Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) December 12, 2021
When McKay announced he was transferring and the Bobcats turned to Mellott, questions swirled about his potential as a passer. Little had been seen of him throwing the ball at the college level.
But any concerns were quelled. Mellott fired a precise dart along the right sideline. The ball cruised narrowly over a Sam Houston defender and into Patterson’s hands. Just 3:17 into the game, the Bobcats led by two touchdowns.
Came our firing 🔥— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 12, 2021
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/jVP7OnwCq5
At the onset of the second quarter, the Bobcats capped a 55-yard possession with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mellott. When they considered benching McKay, Mellott’s rushing ability was a key reason he was chosen to replace him. Plays like that further bolstered that notion.
Later in the frame, MSU safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. picked off Schmid and nearly returned it all the way to the end zone. The Bobcats continued to force the Bearkats into mistakes.
Then Mellott made them pay. He punched in another touchdown, this time from two yards out, to give the Bobcats a 28-point advantage.
How about this sequence!?— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 12, 2021
Manning with the INT, Mellott with the TD.
Bobcats 28, Sam Houston 0.
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/nZrxwa69q9
Sam Houston appeared to gain an upper hand soon after. The Bearkats compiled a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 6:18 and ended with a 1-yard scoring run from Schmid just before intermission.
The Bearkats opened the second half with a quick scoring run, too. On the third play, Schmid found Ife Adeyi on the outside, and he evaded MSU tackles on his way to a 61-yard touchdown.
The Bobcats had gone three-and-out twice around this time. They seemed to be losing momentum. But then they forced Sam Houston to do the same.
The Bearkats punted to MSU’s 1-yard line. The Bobcats were in a difficult spot.
When they could have succumbed and watched their offense remain stagnant, the Bobcats didn’t relent. On third down from MSU’s 4, Mellott ran for 22 yards to gain a first down. He then threw deep to Bozeman’s Lance McCutcheon, who jumped up for a contested catch and then ran for a 68-yard score.
they were gaining momentum..@mccutcheonlance FIXED THAT 😱 pic.twitter.com/PwGPOVD7ug— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) December 12, 2021
The Bobcats were up, and their defense wasn’t going to let them lose the lead. That was clear, even when Schmid connected with Adeyi on a 61-yard touchdown with 7:33 to go.
In the fourth quarter, Simeon Woodard picked off Schmid. This was the first game in his career he threw three interceptions. And it was against a stout defense the Bobcats have relied on all season.
With under three minutes left, Ifanse bolted for a 42-yard touchdown. With 105 yards on 24 carries, he broke MSU’s single-season rushing record. This was also the first time this season Sam Houston, which was among the best teams in the country against the run, allowed a player to rush for over 100 yards.
With a balanced effort and the most points they’ve scored in two months, the Bobcats are a game away from reaching the national championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.