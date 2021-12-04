BOZEMAN — Fans attending Montana State’s FCS Playoff game against UT Martin on Saturday have the opportunity to offer aid to residents of Denton, who have been devastated by fire this week, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced.
Fans may donate items such as blankets, towels and toiletries at the BAC Ticket Office before Saturday’s game, which begins at 2 p.m. Cash will not be accepted at drop sites on the MSU campus, but checks can be mailed to Farmers State Bank, a division of Opportunity Bank of Montana, at PO Box 1047, Denton, MT 59430, payable to the Denton Fire Relief Fund. Those making donations have the opportunity to purchase $5 tickets for any of MSU’s three basketball games next week (MSU’s men host North Dakota State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. while the Bobcat women host MSU Billings on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Utah Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m.).
Donations to the Denton relief fund are also being accepted at the 24 Opportunity Bank locations around Montana, including in Bozeman and Livingston.
