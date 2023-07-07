Former Montana State Bobcat Drake Schneider made his second career appearance at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships by competing in the men’s 400 hurdles Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.

Running in the second heat, Schneider earned one of four automatic qualifying spots to advance to the semifinal on Saturday with his time of 50.33 seconds.

After starting in lane two, Schneider quickly positioned himself into third place through the first couple hurdles, but had slipped into fifth place by the 200 meter mark. He recovered to make up ground and earn the fourth auto-qualifying position and advance to the semifinal round for the second year in a row.

Rai Benjamin, the defending Olympic and world silver medalist, won the heat and earned the top qualifying time of the field in 49.05.

Schneider, who is competing unattached without a sponsor, will run again Saturday at 8:10 p.m. local time, just a half hour ahead of his former Bobcat teammate Duncan Hamilton who’s competing in the men’s steeplechase.

Also being held this weekend are the Under 20 outdoor championships where Montana State sophomore Elijah Jackman competed in the men’s hammer throw. Jackman scratched on all three attempts Friday. UCLA’s Michael Pinckney won the event with his opening throw of 219 feet, 11 inches.