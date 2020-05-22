BOZEMAN — Drummond-Philipsburg football standout Kade Cutler has committed to Montana State for football.
Could not be more excited to announce I’ll be continuing my Athletic and Academic career at Montana State! @MSUBobcats_FB @CoachChoate_MSU @CoachBJ_MSU @IoaneNoQuestion @CoachBobbyDaly @Coach_Risinger @Coach_Hout @CoachUdy @CoachArmy @CoachEFraz @KingJB01 @CoachPotter73 Go Cats! pic.twitter.com/vJs3ZFf5Km— Kade Cutler (@CutlerKade) May 22, 2020
Cutler announced his decision Friday afternoon on Twitter. He is the second 2021 commitment this for MSU, after Eli Aby of Laurel. Red Lodge's Elijah Reynolds committed in December.
"I can't wait to be a part of the Bobcat family," Cutler tweeted, following by thanking his family, friends, teammates and coaches. "And thank you to the Bobcat coaches for believing in me!"
Cutler was an all-state quarterback as a junior for 8-Man Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek). He visited Bozeman on March 11, just before the coronavirus shutdown.
