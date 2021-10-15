TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Montana State's cross country teams completed solid showings at the FSU Invitational/Pre-Nationals meet Friday morning while running against some of Division I's best squads at Apalachee Regional Park.
The Bobcat men placed 12th in a field of 40 teams and the MSU women finished 28th.
MSU's men were led by Bozeman's Duncan Hamilton, who came in 12th in 23 minutes, 14.7 seconds in the 8-kilometer race. Hamilton's time recorded would have been the third fastest ever at the Florida State cross country course before Friday.
Hamilton was joined in the Bobcat scoring lineup by Ben Perrin, Matthew Ricthman, Levi Taylor and Cooper West.
Perrin (23:48.3) finished 45th, Richtman (23:55.6) took 60th, Taylor (24:12.9) placed 92nd and West (24:41.8) came in at 159th. Also running for the Cats were Owen Smith, who finished 192nd in 24:54.4, Rob McManus (261st in 25:38.2) and Riley Collins (274th in 25:50.2).
The Bobcats scored 364 points to finish among the nationally ranked teams in the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals field. MSU placed ahead of USTFCCCA No. 25-ranked Weber State, No. 30 Charlotte and Duke, which had been receiving votes in the latest coaches' poll.
Top-ranked Northern Arizona finished atop the team standings with 64 points ahead of Colorado (128), Arkansas (128) and BYU (131).
The Bobcat women were paced by Camila Noe, who finished 14th with a time of 20:12.3. She was joined in the scoring lineup by Lauren Stanford, Mya Dube, Hannah Perrin and Grace Gilbreth.
Stanford (21:47.5) finished 152nd, Dube (22:12.0) took 182nd, Perrin (22:35.4) placed 203rd and Gilbreth (23:07.1) took 220th. Also running for the Cats on Friday were Samantha Kelderman (23:15.4), Alex Moore (23:47.9) and Elena Vandersloot (24:37.8).
MSU's women's squad finished with 736 points.
Montana State is back in action on Oct. 29 in the Big Sky Conference Championships at Meriwether National Golf Course in Hillsboro, Oregon.
