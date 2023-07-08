EUGENE, Ore. — Bozeman’s Duncan Hamilton competed in his second final at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships by finishing eighth in the men’s steeplechase in 8 minutes, 24.91 seconds Saturday at Hayward Field.

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks won the race in 8:16.78 after falling on the second lap. Rooks, who edged out Hamilton at the NCAA championships for the victory a month ago, steadily worked his way back up the pack before outkicking the field on the final lap.

Hamilton, now running for the Bowerman Track Club, worked his way up into second position in the first half of the race, but the field bunched up and there was quite a bit of jostling over the final two laps.

Bernard Keter was second in 8:17.19 and Isaac Updike was third in 8:17.69. None of the U.S. steeplechase competitors yet hold the world championship standard of 8:15 with the 2023 World Championships set for August 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

It's been a big year for Hamilton, who posted a then world-leading time of 8:16.23 in May for his season best at the NCAA West Regional, a time that is still the best this season by a U.S. competitor.

He finished his MSU career with his second straight NCAA runner-up finish in June and represented the Bobcats at all three NCAA championships last year in cross country, indoor and outdoor track before making his professional debut in Eugene this week.

His former Montana State teammate and hurdler, Drake Schneider, also made an appearance Saturday by finishing seventh in the first heat of the men’s 400 hurdles semifinal in 50.09 seconds.

The former Bobcat was competing unattached without a sponsor in his second USA Outdoor Track and Field championships and improved on his first heat time (50.33).

Schneider ran out of Lane 8 and managed to stay ahead of the field until the second corner, but he was able to hold off Julien Gillum from Iowa down the homestretch for seventh place. Rai Benjamin secured the top qualifying time for the final by running 48.26 in the second heat.

The under-20 championships are also being held this weekend at Hayward Field and Montana State sophomore Ben Saelens competed in the men’s steeplechase. Saelens finished seventh in 9:11.92 in a new personal best time, according to Montana State coach Lyle Weese, who tweeted his congratulations. Oregon’s Benjamin Balazs won in 8:49.64 and fellow Big Sky runner Idaho’s Zac Knapp was fifth (9:09.45).

The Bobcats have had strong representation at the meet with Camila Noe finishing 16th in the women's 10,000 meters. Levi Taylor also competed in the men's steeplechase, as did Elijah Jackson in the under-20 men's hammer throw.