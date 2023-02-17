BOZEMAN — The first thing Montana State distance runner Duncan Hamilton noticed about his last lap of the mile was the noise.

Cheers from the crowd in Worthington Arena’s stands, the coaches and teammates yelling from the boundaries of the 200-meter flat track and music from the PA system filled his ears as the fifth-year senior rounded into the final lap of the men’s mile at the Big Sky Tuner on Friday. Somewhere behind him, the bell signaling the final lap clamored. Wind filled his ears and he could barely make out the voice of his head coach Lyle Weese urging him forward. The dark, navy blue walls of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse were a blur as he pressed onward, trying to run an outright, sub-four minute mile.

MSU track

Montana State's Duncan Hamilton breaks the school record for a converted mile time during the Big Sky Tuner at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Friday.
MSU track

Montana State runners Levi Taylor, right, and Ben Perrin each run a sub-four-minute converted mile time during the Big Sky Tuner at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Friday.

Tags

Load comments