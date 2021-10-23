CEDAR CITY, Utah – Outside hitter Jourdain Klein had her most efficient outing of the season in leading Montana State to a 25-7, 25-18, 25-14 Big Sky Conference volleyball sweep of Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon in America First Center.
The Ennis graduate finished with 11 kills, a .391 attack mark, a career-high six service aces and six blocks. As a team, Montana State (11-10, 7-3) held advantages in kills, hitting percentage, aces, digs and blocks.
“It was a battle of serve-receive and we won that,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “We were able to keep our foot on the pedal all the way through, and that’s something we can be proud of.”
MSU jumped to an early 7-1 lead in the opening set on a Klein ace and outhit Southern Utah (6-16, 2-8) .460 to -.125. The Bobcats closed out the frame as Klein and Emma Pence combined for a block.
SUU turned the momentum momentarily in set two going up 4-0, but the Bobcats responded with a 6-2 run. The contest was tied at 10-all before MSU used three straight points capped by a Kira Thomsen ace to distance themselves from the T-Birds. The Bobcats held the lead the remainder of the game, winning for the second time on a block via Klein and Pence.
“We had a few hiccups and moments in set two,” Jones said. “They applied some pressure, but we responded very well.”
Klein posted three consecutive aces in the final set giving the Bobcats a 4-0 lead and MSU never looked back to complete the weekend sweep.
Also contributing to the Bobcat attack were Hannah Scott and Jordan Radick with eight kills apiece.
MSU setters Delaney Shearan and Allie Lynch dished 20 and 19 assists. Defensively, Pence finished with six blocks, and Libby Christensen and Courtney Weatherby registered 16 and 10 digs.
SUU was paced by Stacey Hone with eight kills.
MSU hosts Montana in the second Brawl of the Wild contest this season Tuesday night in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats defeated the Griz 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 on Sept. 21 in Missoula.
