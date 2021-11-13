BOZEMAN — Despite a big push by the University of Montana and Brawl of the Wild backers from across the state, ESPN has chosen to take College GameDay to Columbus, Ohio, for next Saturday's Michigan State-Ohio State showdown.
ESPN made its announcement official on Twitter on Saturday night.
"A TOP-10 SHOWDOWN WITH PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS", College GameDay tweeted with a fire emoji. "Columbus, you're up next!"
A TOP-10 SHOWDOWN WITH PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS 🔥— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 14, 2021
Columbus, you're up next! @OhioStateFB @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/qzh0I6d9m5
ESPN analyst and GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit said during his broadcast of the Mississippi-Texas A&M game on Saturday night that he would be in Columbus to provide color of the MSU-OSU game.
UM officials had conversations with ESPN and a wide variety of boosters that included Montana politicians, and celebrities such as Michael Keaton and the band Pearl Jam made social media pushes. Even the Big Sky Conference started beating the drum.
All to no avail. This time.
Ohio State is fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings and Michigan State is seventh. The Buckeyes routed Purdue 59-31 and the Spartans downed Maryland 40-21; both are 9-1 on the season.
The Bobcats are unbeaten in Big Sky Conference play and the Grizzlies have lost twice.
