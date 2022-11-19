PNC Championship Golf

Nick Faldo tees off on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament on Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. 

 Scott Audette, Associated Press

BOZEMAN — Former professional golfer and TV analyst Nick Faldo will be celebrity guest picker for Saturday's edition of ESPN's "College GameDay" in Bozeman, the network announced during the telecast Saturday morning.

Faldo is from England and moved to Montana over the summer after he retired from his golf commentating job at CBS. The six-time major champion lives with his wife, Lindsay, near Bozeman on the "Faldo Farm."

GameDay picks the day's biggest college football games at the end of its three-hour broadcast and selects someone well known with ties to the host school to be its guest picker. Last week, PGA Tour golfer and former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth was the guest picker for the show in Austin, Texas, prior to Texas' home game against TCU.

GameDay is making its first-ever trip to Montana this week. The show aired shortly before the 121st Brawl of the Wild.The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) beginning at noon at Bobcat Stadium.

Tags

Load comments